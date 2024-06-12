UBS Group Trims Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Target Price to $35.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. 326,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,127. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

