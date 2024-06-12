Uniswap Price Hits $10.23 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $10.23 or 0.00014654 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.14 billion and $364.95 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00112743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008452 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001425 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

