Uniswap Price Tops $8.93 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.36 billion and approximately $323.89 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $8.93 or 0.00013254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00114589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008762 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 110.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.68115216 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1041 active market(s) with $364,888,329.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

