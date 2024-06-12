United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

United Natural Foods stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $842.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 115,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,128,000 after buying an additional 277,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109,812 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

