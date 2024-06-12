United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,743 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $52,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.16. 237,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,057. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.