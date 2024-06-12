United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Purchases £181.08 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore bought 18 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($12.81) per share, with a total value of £181.08 ($230.59).

Shares of LON:UU traded down GBX 12.90 ($0.16) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 997.60 ($12.70). The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,040.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,050.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. United Utilities Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 896.76 ($11.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.51). The company has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,250.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 33.19 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. This represents a yield of 2.98%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 26,315.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UU shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.66) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

