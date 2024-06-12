UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.79. 1,576,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $451.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

