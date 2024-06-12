Valley National Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. 2,119,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,742. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.