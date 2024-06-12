Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Down 82.6% in May

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VPLS opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.26. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2885 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPLS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $270,000.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

