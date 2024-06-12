Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Lifted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.98. 227,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.86 and a 200 day moving average of $165.72. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.