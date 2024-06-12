Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.69. 199,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.72.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

