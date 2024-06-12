Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

