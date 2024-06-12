Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,076.7% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,407,000 after buying an additional 184,651 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $340,785,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,168,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. 1,239,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,822. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.50.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

