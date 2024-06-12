Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 541,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,089,000 after acquiring an additional 296,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,407,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,785,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,736. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

