Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.82% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $395,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $217.77. The stock had a trading volume of 533,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

