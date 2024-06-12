Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $42,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 732,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 211,520 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,009,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 660,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,033 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.55. 467,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,285. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.