Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Shares of Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.84. The company has a market cap of £36.76 million, a P/E ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

