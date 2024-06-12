Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 13th

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 13th.

Velo3D Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE VLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,349,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,237. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.09. Velo3D has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 208.75% and a negative return on equity of 160.98%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D

Velo3D Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLD. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Velo3D by 12.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 173,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

