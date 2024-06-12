Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Verbund Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

Verbund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.5293 dividend. This is an increase from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Verbund’s payout ratio is 480.00%.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

