Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of VRN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 877,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,820. Veren has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -99.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Veren had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veren will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

