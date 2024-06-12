Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on June 28th

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Verisk Analytics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,539. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.47. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $265.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,546 shares of company stock worth $2,232,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

