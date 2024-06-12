Vestis Co. (VSTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Vestis has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vestis to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

VSTS opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. Vestis has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vestis will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 1,828,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at $142,844,203.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tracy C. Jokinen bought 8,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,137.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,892.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 1,828,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849.

Several research analysts have commented on VSTS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

