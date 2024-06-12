VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UITB)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1609 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

UITB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 42,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,722. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.