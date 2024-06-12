VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UITB)

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1609 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

UITB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 42,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,722. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

