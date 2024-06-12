VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:VFLO)

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VFLO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 214,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,616. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $300.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

