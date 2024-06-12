VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Announces $0.38 Dividend

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3794 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 654. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97.
About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.