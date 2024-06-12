VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Announces $0.38 Dividend

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3794 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 654. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.