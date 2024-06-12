VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Announces $0.11 Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,453. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $450.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54.

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

