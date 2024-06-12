VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Announces $0.11 Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,453. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $450.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54.
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
