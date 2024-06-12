VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CSF)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSF traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
