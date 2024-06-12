VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

