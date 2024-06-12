VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.
About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.