VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) Plans $0.14 Dividend

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.63. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26.

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

