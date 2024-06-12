Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares Down 2.5%

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 1,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Viridien Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $420.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Viridien

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

