Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE ZTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,239. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

In related news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $49,465.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

