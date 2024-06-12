Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
VGI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,448. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.