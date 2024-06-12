Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

VGI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,448. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

