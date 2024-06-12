Vivaldi Capital Management LP Acquires 288 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.57. 646,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,036. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

