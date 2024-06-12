Vivaldi Capital Management LP Acquires 534 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

Visa stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.72. The company had a trading volume of 902,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.37 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $502.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

