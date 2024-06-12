Vivaldi Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after buying an additional 343,785 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,307.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,663,875 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

