Vivaldi Capital Management LP Buys 107 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $649.86. 554,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $613.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $280.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $664.25.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

