Vivaldi Capital Management LP Buys 485 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,255.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. 506,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

