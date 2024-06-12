Vivaldi Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.1% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 121,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.22. 316,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,200. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.47.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.