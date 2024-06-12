Vivaldi Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,430. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

