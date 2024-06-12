Vivaldi Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,685,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. 2,800,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,360,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

