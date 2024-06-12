Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $12.59 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.95. 638,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,775. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

