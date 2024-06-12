Vivaldi Capital Management LP Invests $278,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Datadog by 3,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 103,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Datadog by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 74,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 66,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 371.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.82.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,209 shares of company stock valued at $79,456,497. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

