Vivaldi Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 965.7% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 145,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.84. 11,449,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,065,915. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $333.93 billion, a PE ratio of 146.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

