Vivaldi Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. 2,567,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,131,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

