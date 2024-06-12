Vivaldi Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 109,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,201. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

