Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 751 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $538.09. 3,887,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,604. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $539.62. The company has a market cap of $464.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

