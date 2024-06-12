Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, an increase of 1,339.6% from the May 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,764,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vivos Trading Down 0.7 %

RDGL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 353,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,654. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Vivos has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.24.

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

