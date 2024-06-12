Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

VNO stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. 691,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,394. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 174.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $32.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

