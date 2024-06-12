Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $124.64 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $124.64 million and $6.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $4.44 or 0.00006359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,776.43 or 1.00029726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012362 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00089668 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.20949589 USD and is down -5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $6,535,896.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

