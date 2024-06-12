Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 0.8%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.11 and last traded at $66.21. 2,729,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,289,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $532.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 75,383 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.